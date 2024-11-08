Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 172,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

