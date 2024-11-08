Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $43.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $827,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $827,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 85,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $3,536,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,261.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,149 shares of company stock worth $20,247,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.