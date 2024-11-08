Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 477,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,107. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $527.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 32.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 383.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

