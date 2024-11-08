Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RNG. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.90. 707,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,584. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,584. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after buying an additional 538,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,224,000 after buying an additional 365,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,309,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 2.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 881,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

