Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $12.81 on Friday, reaching $186.94. 1,884,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

