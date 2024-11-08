Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.
View Our Latest Research Report on WAY
Waystar Price Performance
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,003,000.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.