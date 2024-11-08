Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WAY

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,003,000.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.