Washington Trust Bank Makes New $246,000 Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,551,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 13.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 692,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AVA stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Insider Activity

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avista

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.