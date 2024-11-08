Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRBY
Warby Parker Trading Up 0.6 %
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Warby Parker
In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $198,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,263. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Warby Parker news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,263. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 77.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,555,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 466,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $372,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is First Solar’s Earnings Drop a Golden Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.