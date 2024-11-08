Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 253.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 216.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 656,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $681.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.