Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Wallbox stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 780,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,969. Wallbox has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wallbox stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

