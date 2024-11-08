Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter.

RFDI opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.7571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

