Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $444,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.