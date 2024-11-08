Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Embree Financial Group increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 9,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $286.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

