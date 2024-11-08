Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $57.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.40.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma



Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

