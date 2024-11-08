Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Vontier has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vontier

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.