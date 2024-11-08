VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

NYSE VZIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 749,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.00 and a beta of 2.03. VIZIO has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $9,784,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,162,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 457,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.