Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 736 ($9.58) and last traded at GBX 753.13 ($9.80), with a volume of 23845451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 873.50 ($11.37).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.99, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,168.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.29) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($49,153.87). In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($257,759.28). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.29) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($49,153.87). Insiders purchased 824,509 shares of company stock worth $768,392,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

