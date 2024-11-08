Vista Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 48,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFIS opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.