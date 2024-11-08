Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,620 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,895,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,001,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,535,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

