Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

