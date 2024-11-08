Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $209,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $59,801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.5 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $199.95 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.