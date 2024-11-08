Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 84,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.17. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

