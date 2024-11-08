Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $305.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.97 and a twelve month high of $309.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

