Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $305.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $557.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.20. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.97 and a 52-week high of $309.00.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Here’s Why Etsy Management Is Investing $1 Billion in Buybacks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Poised to Ride America’s Manufacturing and Ag Revival
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Realty Income: This Dividend Stock Is a Strong Inflation Hedge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.