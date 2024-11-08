Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Insider Joshua (Josh) Simons Purchases 250,000 Shares

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Joshua (Josh) Simons bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$34,750.00 ($23,013.25).

Vinyl Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. It operates an online platform to hold official music metadata and to develop a repository of music-related information. The company was formerly known as Jaxsta Limited and changed its name to Vinyl Group Ltd in December 2023.

