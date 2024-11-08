VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430.04 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 430.97 ($5.61), with a volume of 936705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.66).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 120.98. The stock has a market cap of £648.53 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 461.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.62.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,466.67%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

