VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BMDL opened at $25.04 on Friday. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73.
