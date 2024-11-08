VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ULVM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a market cap of $169.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99.

About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

