VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ULVM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a market cap of $169.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99.

About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.