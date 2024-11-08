VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans $0.02 Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of VSMV stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $49.63.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

