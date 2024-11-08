VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1249 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CDL stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

