VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CDC)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,316.62 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

