VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:USTB)

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2103 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 99,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,811. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
