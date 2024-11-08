VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UEVM)

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEVM opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $51.68.

