VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UEVM)

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UEVM opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $51.68.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Here’s Why Etsy Management Is Investing $1 Billion in Buybacks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Poised to Ride America’s Manufacturing and Ag Revival
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Realty Income: This Dividend Stock Is a Strong Inflation Hedge
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.