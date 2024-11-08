Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,399. The company has a market cap of $263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

