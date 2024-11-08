Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $50.50. 141,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 223,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Several research firms have commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,788.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

