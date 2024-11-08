Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERV stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $538.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.75. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

