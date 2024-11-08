Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.70 and last traded at $122.67. Approximately 1,078,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,212,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.