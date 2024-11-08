Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $398.21 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $495.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.96 and a 200 day moving average of $504.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

