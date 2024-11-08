Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $512,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.2% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 38,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

