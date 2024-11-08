Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.20 and a 12-month high of $222.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

