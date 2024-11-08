Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 95,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $50.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

