Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 290.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock worth $228,013. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

