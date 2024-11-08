Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.98%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

