Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAF opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

