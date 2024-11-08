Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:VANQ traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 39.35 ($0.51). 3,030,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.89. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 37.55 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £100.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

