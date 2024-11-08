Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of LON:VANQ traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 39.35 ($0.51). 3,030,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.89. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 37.55 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £100.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 1.45.
About Vanquis Banking Group
