Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $214.06 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $442.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

