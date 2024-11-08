Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,848. The firm has a market cap of $444.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.06 and a fifty-two week high of $296.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.