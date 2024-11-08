Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lowered by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. 4,346,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

