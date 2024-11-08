Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,127,000 after buying an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,758,000 after purchasing an additional 129,479 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,428,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 232,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

