Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 9.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

